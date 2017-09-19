Flipkart vs Amazon vs Snapdeal: Online retailers lure buyers with 50% to 90% discount on smartphones, clothes, furniture

Festivals are here and it's open season on discounts at e-commerce websites. Online shopping sites are teeming with offers as leaders in the industry announced their flagship sales, set to begin in a few hours from now. Flipkart, the biggest e-commerce player in the country right now, will start off its five-day Big Billion Days sale from tomorrow. Its closest competitor Amazon India is ready to reply with Great Indian Festival sale which will begin a day after on September 21.

Both companies - homegrown Flipkart and US-based Amazon - are eyeing better sales than the other, and in comparison to last year. Market analysts have already predicted more than 60 per cent growth in cumulative gross sales posted by these two companies.

Snapdeal will also join the fray with its Unbox Diwali Sale. The Gurgaon-based e-commerce company will host the longest flagship sale among the three this season.

The sale is on...

Flipkart will kick-start the fourth edition of its Big Billion Days sale right past midnight on September 20, which will continue till September 24. Flipkart is planning to roll out some deals from the second day of Big Billion Days sale, on September 21.

On the other hand, Amazon India will begin its Great Indian Festival from September 21 and will continue till September 24. However, buyers who have subscribed to Amazon Prime can enjoy the sale half a day before - from 12:00 noon on September 20 - right after Flipkart rolls out its flagship sales.

Snapdeal, meanwhile, will begin its Unbox Diwali Sale from September 20, which is before both the other market leaders in online shopping in India. It will also be hosting the longest festive sale, with flagship sale continuing for six days till September 25. Meanwhile, Snapdeal is also offering extensive range of products under fashion, electronics and accessories on lucrative prices with focus on the ongoing festive mood.

Keep an eye out for deals

Under its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is offering discounts up to 90 per cent on various categories ranging from apparel, small and large electronic appliances, home furnishing and more. On the first day of the sale, buyers can avail discount of fashion, cookware, home furnishing and appliances, among others. From the second day of Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on smartphones, laptops, and accessories too.

Amazon claims to bring more than 40,000 offers during the span of four-day-long Great Indian Festival on mobile phones, electronics, fashion, home furnishing and kitchenware. Up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones, 60 per cent discount on electronics and home appliances, and 70 per cent off on fashion will be offered during the Amazon Great Festive sale.

During its Unbox Diwali Sale, Snapdeal will be offering 60 per cent off on men's fashion, 80 per cent off on women's fashion, 70 per cent off on smartphones, 80 per cent off on electronics and more.

Dialling profits with smartphones

Smartphones are expected to be the centre of attraction for flagship sales across online shopping companies. Flipkart has always depended on its smartphone section to get an edge over the competition and this year will not be different. While sale for smartphones will begin from the second day of Big Billion Days sale, it is expected to include popular smartphones and smartphone brands.

Samsung Galaxy S7, Huawei P9, Lenovo K8 Plus, Lenovo Phab 2, Moto C Plus, Panasonic P85, Honor 8 Pro, ZTE Blade A2 Plus, Xiaomi's Redmi 4A and recently launched Mi A1 will be among the smartphones that will be up for sale during Big Billion Days sale with attractive price tag.