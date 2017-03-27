17-year-old boy writes to PM after he finds Rs 96,000 in banned currency notes

A 17-year-old orphan boy who has been living in a child care home in Rajasthan's Kota wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he found out Rs 96,000 in banned currency notes in a locked room of his old home.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the boy travelled to Sarawada village near Kota to visit his mother's home. But after reaching there, he was shocked to found Rs 96,000 stuffed in his mother's pillow.

The cash he found was saved by his mother who was allegedly murdered by a man she was in a relationship with. His father, however, had abandoned the family long ago.

The boy then rushed to the Reserve Bank of India to exchange the notes but as the deadline for depositing the old currency has been passed already, he was not able to do the same.

He then wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had explained his plight.

Asking for the help from the PM, he wrote, "Please listen to our Mann ki Baat, Modiji. Our father left us when we were young and our mother was murdered. We want to deposit the money back with the government. please help us at the earliest."

Meanwhile, a man in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu has also deposited Rs 246 crore in Indian Overseas Bank under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), days before the window to disclose illegal assets under the scheme closes on March 31.

ALSO READ: Man in Tamil Nadu makes a deposit of Rs 246 cr in Indian Overseas Bank

The whole amount has been deposited in the old currency notes which were banned on November 8, last year after the government's demonetisation announcement. This could be the largest deposit under the scheme in the state of Tamil Nadu.

PMGKY is an amnesty scheme under which one can disclose unaccounted cash and deposits, and avoid punishment by paying 50 per cent of the disclosed amount as tax, and depositing 25 per cent in an interest-free scheme for four years.

The department has warned that those black money holders who do not declare their illegal assets under the PMGKY scheme will " regret later".





