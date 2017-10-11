7th Pay Commission: Cabinet approves pay hike for 8 lakh university, college teachers

The teachers and equivalent academic staff working with state-run universities, college, and other technical institutions have another reason to smile this festive season. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has approved revision of pay scales for about 8 lakh teachers and other equivalent academic staff under the recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The pay hike will be applicable for academic staff in higher educational institutions under the purview of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in centrally-funded technical institutions, in line with the suggestions made under the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees.

This pay hike as per the pay panel recommnedations is set to benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in the 106 universities or colleges which are funded either by the UGC or the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Moreover, teachers and academic staff in 329 Universities across the nation which are funded by state governments, and 12,912 government and private-aided colleges affiliated to state public universities also stand to benefit from the rise in salary from 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

In addition to this list, the revised pay package will also cover teachers engaged with 119 centrally-funded technical institutions, like IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, NITIE, among others.

The revised pay scales will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. The additional presure on the state exchequer to make this pay hike possible is estimated to be close to Rs 9,800 crore. Hiking college teachers' pay in accordance to the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission will make it increase in the the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800, according to a government statement, in comparison to the existing entry pay put into effect by the 6th Central Pay Commission for the pay of teachers. This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22 per cent to 28 per cent. The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education, and also attract and retain talent, the government statement said.

For the higher education institutions funded by state governments, the revised pay scales will have to adoption by their respective state governments. The additional financial burden incurred by the state governments in implementing the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for teachers will be borne by the Central government.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state Cabinet consented to implement recommendations under the 7th Pay Commission for around 10 lakh of its state government personnel and teachers today. The salaries of government employees will increase by 20 per cent after this decision.