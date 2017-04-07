Aamir Khan will not release Dangal in Pakistan unless they play the national anthem

Aamir Khan has decided not to release his blockbuster movie Dangal in Pakistan due to unexpected demands from the Pakistani Censor board.

The censor board wanted to cut out the scenes where the Indian flag was shown and national anthem was played.

The actor's spokesperson confirmed the decision to not screen Dangal to India Today Television.



Khan could not see why the scenes should be removed, given that the film was a sports biopic and had no reference to Pakistan.



He even said that neither the scenes nor the film were "jingoistic in nature" and decided not to release the movie in Pakistan.

A week ago, Pakistan film distributors had appraoched Aamir Khan to request to release Dangal.



The actor was more than happy to oblige until the Pakistani censor board made the demand to cut the scenes.



Strained political tensions between India and Pakistan post the Uri attacks in September last year, had pushed theatre owners and exhibitors in Pakistan to temporarily ban the screening of Indian films.



However, Pakistan lifted the ban earlier this year because of the popularity of Bollywood among their citizens.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a story of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the lengths to which he goes to train his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become world champions in women's wrestling.