AIIMS MBBS entrance exam results 2017 may be announced today; check on aiimsexams.org

India's premier medical institution All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to announce results for MBBS 2017 entrance examination today. Over 1.5 lakh medical aspirants are keenly waiting for the result declaration which will decide whether they get an opportunity to study at AIIMs. Many students who want to pursue medical studies hope to crack the AIIMs entrance as it is one of the most respected institutions. Students had taken the MBBS entrance exam on 28 May, 2017 at centres across the country. Applicants can check the AIIMs entrance examination results on aiimsexams.org.

Names of students who have made it through will be displayed on a merit list the along with their roll numbers. It will also tell the percentile an applicant has secured in the entrance. Individual candidates can check their performance on aiimsexams.org

Here's how students can check the results for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Result 2017

AIIMS applicants can log in to aiimsexams.org

Users will be redirected to AIIMS MBBS 2017

They can click on the results link

AIIMS applicants can fill in the required information on the page and click submit

They can then take a printout

Applicants can check the results only through the website and no other means. AIIMS will also not intimate unsuccessful candidates regarding the result of entrance test.

"No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks/ Percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS Website www.aiimsexams.org," a notification said.

AIIMS is likely to conduct the first counselling of shortlisted candidates at New Delhi from 3 to 6 July, according to reports.