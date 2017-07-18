BSP Chief Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha

BSP supremo Mayawati resigned from the Rajya Sabha today. Mayawati was upset over not being allowed to speak over Saharanpur violence in the Rajya Sabha.

"If you do not let me speak I'am resigning. I am talking about Dalit samaj. What's the point of me being here?", a furious Mayawati said.

Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister submitted her resignation to the Chairman today evening. She has also sent her resignation to the Vice President.

Slamming the ruling BJP, Mayawati after quitting the Rajya Sabha said, "It's very unfortunate that the BJP leaders did not let me speak over Dalit issues, protesting which I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha."

After Mayawati walked out from Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties raised slogans and caused disruptions in the Upper House, leading to an adjournment.

Earlier in May, there were violent clashes between Dalits and Thakur community in UP's Saharanpur that turned riotous. Mayawati when visited the riot-hit area, she blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the failure of law and order situation.



