Delhi Metro fare hike: Daily commuters protest; Kejriwal govt also opposes the move

Passengers and members of different Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) protested the Metro fare hike on Monday in New Delhi. The new fare will come in effect from tomorrow.

However, the protesters demanded to roll back the hike as soon as possible.

According to a report in DNA, RWAs, including the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) and Delhi Residents' Forum, are now planning to write to the authorities to reconsider their decision.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the new minimum fare will be up from Rs 8 to Rs 10 while the maximum would be Rs 50 as against the existing Rs 30.

This arrangement will be in place till September. From October, the maximum fare would go upto Rs 60.

On Sundays and national holidays, the maximum fare would be Rs 40, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Spokesperson Anuj Dayal and Director Finance K K Saberwal told a news conference.

The new fare structure is: up to 2 kms -- Rs 10, 2 to 5 kms -- Rs 15, 5 to 12 kms -- Rs 20, 12 to 21 kms -- Rs 30, 21 to 32 kms -- Rs 40, and for journeys of over 32 kms Rs 50.

This is in tune with the recommendations of a three- member Fare Fixation Committee, which were accepted by the DMRC board headed by the Union Urban Development Secretary Rajib Gauba. The DMRC had last revised the fares in 2009.

Earlier, this year, NITI Aayog requested the Prime Minister's office to take a call on raising fares.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has opposed the Centre's decision. Delhi government's Media Adviser Nagendar Sharma tweeted against the hike.





Delhi Metro fare hike is a wrong decision. Elected Del govt had opposed the move - it will adversely affect the regular passengers 1/n â Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) May 8, 2017

He added that the government had told the DMRC that women and students would be adversely affected in case of a fare hike.

2/n Delhi govt in its opinion had told DMRC that women and students would be adversely affected in case of a fare hike â Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) May 8, 2017

n/n Del govt had told DMRC increase in fares will force commuters to shift to personal vehicles and infact fares should be reduced â Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) May 8, 2017



