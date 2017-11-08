Let Gujarat poll campaign begin and you will find 'eliminated black money': P Chidambaram on demonetisation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram today hit out at the BJP for its November 8 'Anti-Black Money Day' celebration, saying if the government is so confident about its decision, why does it fear releasing RBI Board's agenda and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's note. "In interest of transparency, Govt/RBI should release RBI Board's agenda, background note and Dr Raghuram Rajan's note," the former Finance Minister said.

Today is the first anniversary of the demonetisation and the BJP is calling it 'Anti-Black Money Day'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Cabinet Ministers today took to Twitter to claim that the demonetisation was a 'historic and multi-dimensional success'. A day before the note ban anniversary, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote a lengthy Facebook Post in which he said that the demonetisation was a 'morally and ethically correct' decision.

To which, former Finance Minister Chidambaram today responded by posing four questions on Twitter. He said: Was it ethical to force thousands of micro and small businesses to close down? Was it ethical to destroy 15 lakh regular jobs during Jan-April 2017? Was it ethical to damage vibrant industrial hubs like Surat, Bhiwandi, Moradabad, Agra, Ludhiana and Tiruppur? Was it ethical to give an easy way for converting black money into white as now discovered by Govt? Was it ethical to heap misery on millions of people, especially 15 crore daily wage earners? He further said that Can anyone deny lives were lost, small businesses closed and jobs were lost?

Taking a dig at the BJP's claim that the black money has been eliminated from the system, Chidambaram said: "Black money eliminated says Govt. Let the Gujarat election campaign start and you will find the 'eliminated' black money." On Tuesday, Chidambaram spoke at India Today Conclave and said the demonetisation was a foolish move.

Earlier in October, Chidambaram blamed the demonetisation and GST for India's economic slowdown. He said: "Demonetisation and GST have derailed the economy. I think the whole scheme (demonetisation) was to help some people who had black money to convert it into white money. It is one of the biggest scams. I am sure someday, somebody will enquire into it. None of the objectives of demonetisation-counterfeit notes, stopping terror funding and black money, as claimed by government have been served."