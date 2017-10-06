Doklam Standoff: China issues third travel advisory to its citizens against travelling in India

Weeks after tension in Doklam rose, the Chinese mission to India issued its first advisory to its citizens against travelling in India. This advisory, issued in July, asked Chinese citizens to maintain a low profile and to respect Indian laws and law enforcement officials. The next advisory was issued in August, reinstating the cautionary statements. Now, more than a month after the standoff was resolved, the Chinese Embassy in India has reissued its advisory. The statement, first after the standoff was resolved, warned Chinese citizens of probable situations that they might face and that the Embassy has addressed recently.

The statement included instances like denial of visas or even investigation. It also mentioned that Chinese citizens might not get visas to visit "restricted areas" like Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The statement mentioned that some tourists were also asked to return upon arrival, while some were arrested or investigated, an Indian Express report mentioned. "(Visitors should) not photograph India's border and military facilities and vehicles. While travelling on India's border neighbouring Nepal, avoid visiting border markets, and do not enter the territory of other countries by mistake," the advisory further mentioned.

Chinese citizens make up for 3% of foreign tourists visiting India every year. From January - May 2017, 1,19,000 Chinese citizens visited India. As for Indian tourists, China is emerging as a very popular destination, with the count estimated to reach 50 million by 2020.



It must be mentioned here that sources have claimed that China has retained 1,000 of its troops in the plateau. They have even started building a road to the Doklam plateau, just 10 km away from the site of the last standoff.



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Thursday, "The two sides are not in a physical face-off as we speak. However, their forces in Chumbi Valley are still deployed and I expect them to withdraw as their exercise in the area gets over."

However, if China continues to increase the strength of its troops in the plateau, it could escalate tension between the two countries, as India might be concerned with this move.