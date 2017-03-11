Uttarakhand election results 2017: Watch live coverage on Aaj Tak and India Today here

Bharatiya Janta Party is set to make a comeback in Uttarakhand with a strong performance in the assembly elections in the hill state. The saffron party is leading in 55 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

Back in 2012, Congress had won 32, BJP won 31, BSP got 3 and 4 seats to others. In an embarrassment for the Congress, incumbent CM Harish Rawat has lost in both seats - Haridwar rural and Kichha - from where he contested. In recent months, several Congress leaders had jumped boats and joined the BJP in the state with a population of 10.1 million.

