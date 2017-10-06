GST Council may cut tax rate on AC restaurants, 60 daily use items, says report

The 22nd Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meet is underway in the national capital. The council is likely to address concerns raised by small-scale industries, traders and exporters. In the meet, the GST Council could take a host of decisions that includes - faster refunds to exporters, increase in threshold limit and easy tax filings. Earlier, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had set up committee to look into the issues faced by the industry under the new taxation system. The committee is likely to submit its preliminary report to the Council today.

According to a report in MoneyControl, 60 daily use item are likely to become cheaper after today's meet. GST rate for AC restaurants may get come down to 12 per cent from existing 18 per cent. The GST on cab lease services may get cheaper to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. Similarly, GST rate on artificial jewellery may be cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent and GST rate cut on unbranded cereals may be cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The report also suggested a possible GST rate cut rate cut in the luxury goods category which currently is in the 28 per cent tax bracket. GST rate on some handicrafts may also be cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, the report said. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday.

Reports suggest that based on the committee report, the Council may recommend some relaxation for exporters so that their working capital which is locked up in refunds is released. This will be the 22nd meeting of the GST Council. Last month, representatives from eight export promotion associations met the Revenue Secretary and expressed their concerns over an estimated amount of Rs 65,000 crore being held up in GST input credit if norms are not modified by December.

The GST council may also discuss easy compliance issue for exporters. In this regard, permission to file GST returns on a quarterly basis instead of every month might be granted. The government has already allowed exporters to furnish Letter of Undertaking (LUT) instead of bonds at the time of exports, which will help in making GST compliance easier and prevent working capital from being locked up.

The Hindustan Times today reported that the Council is expected to come out with major announcements reducing tax rates of several products, especially those that attract 28 per cent rate. It could also announce a special package for micro, small and medium enterprises. The move is expected to fix the recent economic downturn, the report said.

The GST council may also increase the threshold limit for the composition scheme. Currently it is Rs 75 lakh that could be raised to Rs 1-1.5 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises. Under the composition scheme, businesses pay a fixed rate to avoid GST paperwork. It is believed that the higher thresholds will ease the compliance burden and also reduce the filing load on the system.

Another item on the agenda of the full-fledged meeting of GST council might be to evaluate improvements in the functioning of GST Network, the IT backbone of the tax regime. A Group of Ministers led by Sushil Modi to look into GSTN glitches will brief the GST Council on the status of portal's functioning.