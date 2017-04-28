Inspired from Yogi Adityanath's decision, Delhi government decides to cancel holidays marking birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to cancel public holidays marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.





à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤® à¤ à¤¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤°à¤¦à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤1/3 â Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

"The Delhi government will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard," he tweeted.

à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤ 2/3 â Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

Sisodia lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for cancelling 15 public holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a good initiative in this matter. We should always be ready to learn from other states," he said.

à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤° à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤² à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤­à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤3/3 â Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

The UP Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions.

"Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," it had said.

