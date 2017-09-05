Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to open Lucknow Metro train for public today

Rajnath Singh In a good news for residents of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the maiden run of the Lucknow metro in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath today.

The 8.5-km long metro route from Charbagh station to Transport Nagar will have eight elevated stations. This forms a part of the first phase of the Lucknow Metro project.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) project is presently in two phases, of which the Phase I comprises of 22.8 km-long North-South corridor and an 11 km-long Phase II forming the East-West Corridor.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had given a go-ahead to the trial run on the same strech in December last year.

The first phase of the metro project has been completed in a record time of 14 months. The work on the project started in September 2016.

State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has supplied steel for the project.

"SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) has supplied around 20,000 tonnes of steel for the-8.5 km long priority stretch-of the North-South Corridor of Lucknow Metro Rail which will operate in between Transport Nagar and Lucknow Charbagh railway station," the company said.

SAIL has supplied reinforcement bars, structural steel and plates for this stretch and is ready to supply for the remaining stretch.

"SAIL has supplied more than 3 lakh tonnes of steel for India's different metro construction projects including the present and upcoming metro projects," it said.

