BJP MP RK Sinha goes on 'maun vrat' after Paradise Papers leak

BJP Member of Parliament Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who was named in The Indian Express report for allegedly heading a group which has two offshore companies took a vow of silence when he was questioned by the media.

Sinha, who founded the private secuirty firm SIS, expressed an inability to verbally respond to the press when asked about his name in the Paradise Papers leak. BJP MP asks someone for a pen and jots down that he is observing a 7-day vow of silence or 'maun vrat' in Hindi.

In the video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, BJP MP RK Sinha can be seen gesturing at media persons trying to ask him about the Paradise Papers leak.

#WATCH: BJP MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha's reaction on being asked about a news report of his security firm being linked to 2 offshore entities pic.twitter.com/AryNIJdq8h - ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

Sinha, however, issued a press statement earlier in the day stating: "These companies are indirect 100 per cent subsidiaries of Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited in which I am a shareholder. I have no direct interest in these companies except to the extent of my shareholding in Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited. As these companies are indirect subsidiaries of Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited, I am also a director in these entities. Due to the prevailing regulation in these countries, which require any company to have at least two shareholders, I hold 1 share each in these companies for which the beneficial interest has been declared in favour of Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited and SIS International Holdings Limited, the 100% shareholders of SIS International Holdings Limited and SIS Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd respectively. These matters have been fully disclosed in the various filings with SEBI as a part of the IPO of Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited."

SIS has reportedly a subsidiary in Malta known as SIS Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd, in which Sinha is a minority shareholder and director. Sinha's wife too is listed as a director, the report said.

In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India when he was nominated in 2014, R K Sinha does not mention his interest in the Malta company, The Indian Express reported.