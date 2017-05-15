Per capita income of Delhi expected to be over 3 times national average: report

The per capita income of Delhi for 2016-17 is expected to be over Rs 3,00,000, nearly three times the corresponding national average, according to a report released today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia released the 'Estimates of State Domestic Product 2016-17' here.

"The per capita income of Delhi has been fast increasing year by year. It is expected to be Rs 3,03,073 for 2016-17 against Rs 2,73,618 during 2015-16. This reveals an annual growth of 10.76 per cent over the previous year as against 10.2 per cent at the national level," the Delhi government said.

"The per capita income of Delhi is nearly three times higher than the national average of Rs 1,03,818 for the year 2016-17," it said.

The report says that among all states and/or union territories, "Delhi's rank is first, while Goa is at second with Rs 2,70,150 and Chandigarh stood at third position with Rs 2,42,386 per capita income during 2015-16."

At the national level, the per capita income for the year 2015-16 and 2016-17 were Rs 94,178 and Rs 1,03,818 respectively with the respective annual growth rates of 8.9 per cent and 10.2 per cent.

"It is also to be noted that the per capita income in real terms recorded annual average growth rate of 5.34 per cent for the period 2011-12 to 2016-17.

"At national level, the per capita income for 2015-16 and 2016-17 is estimated at Rs 77,524 and Rs 82,112 respectively showing respective annual growth rates of 6.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent," it added.