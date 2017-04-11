Petrol pumps to shut every Sunday from May 14: Here's why consumers don't need to panic

If the government does not do anything about some petrol pump owners' demands, consumers in few parts of the country could find themselves standing in queues at petrol pumps every Saturday to refill their vehicles.

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, which has called for shut down on every Sunday from May 14, has a presence only in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Petroleum dealers associations such as the CIPD have local presence and are not in a position to pull off nationwide protests. So, essentially, there is no need for consumers to panic.

The CIPD has decided to shut down petrol pumps every Sunday from May 14. They have also decided to reduce operational time and keep petrol pumps open between 9 am to 6 pm to cut costs.

Here are the main points that you need to know about the issue: