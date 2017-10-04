PM Narendra Modi tears into critics; says GDP slid to 5.7% or below 8 times under UPA

Addressing the Golden Jubilee Year celebrations of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today teared into critics of the economy, saying it is not the first time that India's GDP had fallen to 5.7 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's growth rate was below 5.7 per cent at least 8 times in 6 years under UPA government. PM Modi also said that only his government had the guts to undertake demonetisation.

"After 3 months of Goods and Service Tax (GST), we have taken feedback in details. We have directed the GST Council to resolve the bottlenecks in GST implementation. All the concerns of businesses will be addressed by this government," PM Modi said on difficulties being faced by traders and businesses after GST implementation. PM further added that 19 lakh new taxpayers came into the tax net after GST implementation and at least 1 lakh youth have been received training in the nuances of the indirect tax regime.

"After demonetisation, out of 3 lakh companies 2 lakh comapnies have been de-registered. The crackdown on shell comapnies will bring more transparency," Modi said in his address.

He further added, "After achieving average growth of 7.5% over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but govt is committed to reverse it. We have brought fiscal deficit from 5.9% in 2011-2012 to 3.5 per cent. The current account deficit (CAD) has fallen to 1 % from 4 % earlier."

Talking about other welfare schemes, Modi said, "More than 30 crore accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. More than 3 crore women have been given gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana. Moreover, we have recently launched Saubhagya scheme for delivering electricity to poor households."



Here's what more PM Modi defended the economic policies undertaken by his government: