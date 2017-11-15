Benami assets: Registered properties valued above Rs 30 lakh under scanner

In its fight against black money, the Income Tax Department is matching the tax history of people with property registrations valued above Rs 30 lakh under the provisions of the anti-benami Act. Any mismatch between the reported income and asset ownership will help tax department to identify cases of tax evasion. "We have obtained this information under the law. If these profiles are found suspicious or incorrect, action will be taken under the Benami Act," said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra.

According to Chandra, I-T Department has attached 621 properties, including some bank accounts, and the total amount involved in these cases, being probed under the Benami Transactions Act, is about Rs 1,800 crore. "We will destroy all instruments that are used to convert black money into white. This also includes shell companies," Chandra revealed.

Under the new law amending Benami Transactions Act of 1988, there is a provision of properties, fine and a maximum jail term of up to 7 years.

The tax department is taking the Benami asset classes very seriously and also putting shell companies and their directors whose operations were recently banned by the government through a thorough check, said Chandra on the sidelines of inauguration of Income Tax Department's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan.

The taxman is also matching the data of shell companies which have been debarred recently. If these companies have some benami property or any other financial transaction that the I-T department has received and that is not matching, action will be taken, added Chandra.

In order to implement the anti-benami Act, 24 units of the department have been opened all over the country and information is being sourced from different places.

It must be noted that after demonetisation last year, the I-T department had warned people against depositing their unaccounted banknotes in accounts maintained by someone else. Such an act, it had said, would attract criminal charges under the Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, applicable on both movable and immovable properties.