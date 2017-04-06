Stop making money, spend some time in village primary health centres: Yogi Adityanath to doctors

Sending a stern message to those who look for city postings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the MBBS graduates should give their services in village Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres(CHCs) for at least two years.

"Doctors should understand that the government spends money on their education which should make them responsible towards the public which chooses the government," the Chief Minister said. Adityanath was concerned with the quality of healthcare facilities in rural areas.

Chief Minister Adityanath warned government doctors not to indulge in private practice. "Don't try to earn money, try to earn blessings of the people as well," he said. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating 56 new ventilators in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.

Referring to the growing culture of doctors indulging in private practice and putting personal interest ahead of social responsibility, Adityanath said: "These days the doctors do not even spare a minute for patients, by seeing the report they pen down the medicines and ask the patient to leave."

The Chief Minister also said that the assault cases against doctors had been on a rise, and it happened because doctors were losing out on their sensitivity towards patients. "If a doctor talks to his patient politely, half the ailment disappears," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath promised to open six new AIIMS like hospitals to improve the healthcare system in the state. He also underlined that 5 lakh new doctors were required to ensure proper medical care to all in the country. Adityanath said 25 new medical colleges will be set up in next five years.