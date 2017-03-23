With no buffalo meat, Yogi Adityanath's slaughterhouse ban ends Tunday Kababi's speciality

Lucknow's legendary Tunday Kababi was shut on Wednesday citing lack of buffalo meat after new chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a crackdown on slaughterhouses.

Many tourists who visit Lucknow, as well as locals, vouch for the delectable meat kebabs, among other delicacies, at the city's famous Tunday Kababi. But the experience, now, for non-vegetarian foodies is sure to get compromised.

The crackdown on illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses was ordered by the newly-formed BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

Nine meat shops have already been shut down, and it's expected that the other shops (around 200-250 of them are reportedly illegal) will also be banned soon. Meat shops in other UP cities like Kanpur, Meerut and Varanasi have also been shut down.

The shop is back in service from Thursday but now they are not selling their trademark kebabs. New stickers pasted on every wall inside the shop advertise "chicken and mutton kebabs". Tunday Kababi had served buffalo meat kebabs since it started.

The owner has reportedly shared concerns that without the buffalo meat kababs his earnings is likely to take a hit. Tunday Kababi is one of the many businesses that has been affected by the shortage of meat supply.

Another outlet known for its non-veg delicacies in Lucknow, Alishma Foods, is also facing similar problem since the crackdown on slaughterhouses and meat selling shops started post the formation of the new government.

Tunday Kababi, established in 1905, is part of the extremely popular food culture of the old city of nawabs. While this crackdown against illegal meat shops might or might not help the new government's drive against cow smuggling in UP, it's a huge letdown for foodies and tourists who want a taste of nawabi Lucknow.