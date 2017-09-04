BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi meets Putin; Joint declaration condemns Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT

In what could be a huge victory for India against Pakistan-based terror groups, the Joint declaration at BRICS Summit today condemned Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017 in the port city of Xiamen.

Xiamen, a city on the south-east coast of China, is hosting head of states from India, Russia, Brazil, South Africa and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian president Michel Temer, South African president Jacob Zuma and Russian president Vladimir Putin are attending the summit.

5:31 pm: We count on the BRICS Business Council to take us closer to our common objective of improving business and investment cooperation: PM Narendra Modi

5:15 pm: PM Modi compliments BRICS Business Council work towards establishment of BRICS Rating Agency, energy cooperation, green finance & digital economy.



5:00 pm: Digital India, Start Up India and Make in India are assisting India turn into a knowledge based, skill supported and tech driven society: PM Narendra Modi



4:45 pm: PM Narendra Modi speaks on GST (Goods and Service Tax): It is India's biggest economic reform measure ever; in one stroke, a unified market of 1.3 billion people has been created.



4:30 pm: India is changing fast into one of the most open economies in the world today; FDI inflows are at an all-time high, rising by 40%.

4:20 pm: I am happy to note that BRICS Business Council is entering into an MOU with the New Development Bank: PM Modi



4:00 pm: PM begins remarks at BRICS Business Council: The work you do plays an imp role in giving practical shape to the vision of BRICS partnership



Expanding intl cooperation with Asia-Pacific region, EAM @SushmaSwaraj departs for Vladivostok to participate in 3rd Eastern Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/XZhQ0tikLV - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2017

2:45 pm: BRICS presses for UN reforms. "We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges. China and Russia reiterate the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN," the BRICS Declaration said.

Celebrating BRICS diversity! Leaders at the opening ceremony of the #BRICS Cultural Festival & Cultural Exhibition pic.twitter.com/faO0eun4Jn - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2017

1:50 pm: BRICS Declaration condemns North Korea nuclear test. We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK (official name of North Korea). We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned.

A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemerpic.twitter.com/ifoEyCDygj - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2017

12:48 pm: We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA: BRICS Declaration

12:45: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations. In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.



12:40 pm: "Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. They discussed about trade and tourism. Oil and Natural gas exploration was also on the agenda," says MEA Raveesh Kumar



12:30 pm: China to Provide $76 Million for BRICS Economic Initiative

China will provide $76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another USD 4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday. Calling on the five nation grouping to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development, Xi said the BRICS countries should make economic globalisation open and inclusive, and beneficial to all.

"I wish to announce here that China will launch the economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS countries with 500 million yuan [about USD 76 million at the current exchange rates] for the first term to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation in economic and trade field," Xi Jinping said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges BRICS to stand up against protectionism



12:20 pm: BRICS voices concern on security situation in the region and violence by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM.

"We support the efforts of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in fighting terrorist organizations. 48. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir. 49. We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. We reaffirm that those responsible for 22 committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable," the declaration said.

12:18 pm: Appreciating thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi states that such inter-mingling will consolidate our links and deepen our understanding.



12:10 pm: Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT: PM Narendra Modi



12:06 pm: BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty: PM Modi



12:00 pm: PM Modi, in his plenary session address, emphasized the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations for peace and development. "Cooperation is important for peace and development.



11:56 am: We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education: PM Modi

11:51 am: PM Narendra Modi: Our women's empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building.

11:39 am: PM Narendra Modi urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

11:32 am: Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF: PM Modi

11:20 am: Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Renewable energy is particularly important: PM Modi

10:57 am: PM Narendra Modi on International Solar Alliance: BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

10:44 am: We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives; scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices: PM Modi

10:30 am: PM Modi emphasizes need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanization and disaster management - continuing dialogue at Goa

10:20 am: A strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs: PM Narendra Modi

10:00 am: PM Narendra welcomes cooperation for capacity building between BRICS &African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing & connectivity.



Deepening the India-Russia partnership...PM @narendramodi and President Putin meet at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/FbuG5G8sG5 - PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 4, 2017

9:50 am: PM Modi started his address by thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm reception and excellent organisation of the 9th edition of the annual summit.

