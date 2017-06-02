Twitterati troll NBC Journalist Megyn Kelly for asking PM Narendra Modi if he is on Twitter

US journalist Megyn Kelly has been trolled for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi - the second-most followed politician on Twitter with over 30 million followers - if he was on the micro-blogging site.

The NBC journalist, Kelly, met the Indian Prime Minister for interviewing him and the Russian President Vladimir Putin for her new show.

The incident happened when she met the two leaders, while she was greeting them, PM Modi said he had seen a tweet by the journalist with an umbrella.

To which, she replied, "Oh really, did you? Are you on Twitter?".

The picture Modi referred to had the caption, "Things are looking up in St. Petersburg - the rain stopped...& I will interview President Putin on Friday".

However, the question did not go well with the Indians. Many people accused her of not doing her homework carefully.

Modi has 30.3 million followers on Twitter, making him the second most followed politician in the world after United States president Donald Trump with 31.2 million followers.

Following are some of the reactions.

This is like sharapova asking who is sachin?? â Rd_ostwal (@RD_OSTWAL) June 2, 2017

@megynkelly obviously hasn't done her homework. Asking the 3rd most followed politician if he was on @twitter is ridiculous! @narendramodi â Mahesh (@vipramah) June 2, 2017

@megynkelly You asked the wrong guy is he's on Twitter !!! You're a journalist, some homework is needed ! â Akash Bhasin (@mangoppl16) June 2, 2017