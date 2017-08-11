Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: 4 reasons Akshay Kumar's film could be a big hit at the box office

Early reviews of Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha seems to be positive after it released on Friday. It now remains to be seen if the film can translate it into a strong performance at the box office. While it's too early to predict, there is a definite interest in the issue-based film, which echoes the current government's Clean India campaign. Most of Akshay Kumar's films in recent years have had a successful run at the box office, with some of them easily crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Akshay Kumar's big hits include Rowdy Rathore, Airlift, Holiday and Housefull 2.

Social issue: Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which has released just a few days before India celebrates its 70th Independence Day on Tuesday, could be Akshay Kumar's yet another big hit. The film has a strong social message that clearly picks from Prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign to rid the country of the problem of open defecation. In that sense, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is quite clearly not a typical Bollywood film. So, the days ahead will tell if the audience really finds it worth their time to watch a movie that's high on preaching social issues, instead of being an outright Bollywood entertainer.

Hinterland Humour: Having said that, Toilet Ek Prem Katha supposedly has hinterland humour that could appeal to the masses. Backed with Akshay Kumar's strong fan following, the film could surprise many at the box office. As per early reactions, trade experts seem to see promise in the film. In a series of tweets , trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film had a powerful performance by the cast and deft story telling. He used the hashtag #OneWordReview and called the film 'excellent'





#ToiletEkPremKatha integrates a strong social message with entertainment wonderfully... Powerful performances by Akshay, Bhumi, Divyendu... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha mirrors a reality, shuns superstition, hits where it hurts through brilliant dialogue. Deft direction and skilful writing â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2017

Non-traditional support: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also received some non-traditional support during its promotion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Akshay Kumar for taking up the issue that haunts rural India. In a Tweet on June 12, the prime minister had said: "Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat".

Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/C0XKPpguW7 â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017

Patriotism factor: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha can also bank on Akshay Kumar' strong fan base for a strong performance at the box office. The element of patriotism in Akshay Kumar's recent films such as Airlift, Rustom and Baby could not be missed. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha would be another addition to the list. Airlift, which was not really a high budget film and based on a true story from events in Kuwait 25 years ago, had earned a total of Rs 127.8 crore. If Akshay Kumar could repeat a similar feat at the box office with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, it would be truly incredible.