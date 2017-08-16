Air India Freedom Sale: Dubai flight tickets at Rs 6,000, Colombo at Rs 7,000

Indian travellers looking for a quick a getaway to an international destination must know national carrier Air India is offering cheap tickets as part of its Freedom Sale marking 70 years of Indian Independence. The sale began on 13th August and fliers can book tickets till 20th August to avail the discounted rates. The cheapest tickets among international flights are for Asian cities, some of which are also popular tourist destinations for Indians.

Tickets to Nepal's capital Kathmandu, Sri Lankan capital Colombo, Myanmar's Yangon are being offered for as low as Rs 7,000. The rates, however, can change, depending on ticket availability. The travel period during for to avail this offer is 16th September 2017 to 30th November 2017 and 25th January 2018 to 31st March 2018, as per the Air India website.

Tickets to Middle Eastern cities, most of which have a strong Indian population, are even cheaper. Tickets to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sarjah, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are priced Rs 6,000. But, fliers must note that the travel period at these rates are from 1st February 2018 to 20th April 2018. Tickets to other major international cities in the US, UK, Australia and Europe are also offered on lower rates than usual.

Air India will offer the cheap tickets at first-come first-serve basis. Also, airline's website points out that the prices of the international flights could vary due to currency fluctuations. The tickets can be booked at Air India booking offices, Air India website www.airindia.in, Air India app, and authorized travel agents.

