Asia-Pacific leads in adoption of Internet of Things, artificial intelligence: Survey

Companies in the Asia-Pacific region are ahead in the adoption of disruptive technologies such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, says a recent global survey of chief information officers (CIOs)by by Gartner, Inc.

The survey covers CIOs worldwide, including 537 across 17 countries in Asia/Pacific (113 of those in Australia and New Zealand) and represents approximately $3.4 trillion in revenue/public sector budgets and $49 billion in IT spending.

According to the survey, about 43 per cent of surveyed CIOs in Asia-Pacific region have said that either they have deployed or have plans for deployment of IoT technologies, compared to 37 per cent globally. Some 37 per cent have deployed AI compared to 25 per cent globally.

In the region, 28 per cent CIOs have made investments in conversational interfaces, 20 per cent in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality, while 13 per cent have adopted blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

"Asia-Pacific is home to some very successful and entrepreneurial digital businesses, as well as to established manufacturing, financial services, protein export, mining, government agencies and higher education establishments, that are driving the region up the technology adoption curve," said Andy Rowsell-Jones, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner.

The findings of the survey also reveal that 95 per cent of CIOs expect their jobs to change or be remixed due to digitalization.

"Respondents believe that the two biggest transformations in the CIO role will be becoming a change leader, followed by assuming increased and broader responsibilities. Inevitably, the job of CIO will extend beyond the traditional delivery roles to other areas of the business, such as innovation management and talent development," the survey says.

This would also lead to a budget increase in the information technology. CIOs in Asia-Pacific expect their budgets to grow 5.1 per cent, higher than the global average of 3 per cent, according to the survey. In Australia and New Zealand, CIOs are expecting an average 3.2 per cent increase in IT budgets, an improvement from the 2 per cent increase expected last year.

The most-expected barrier in the path of this growth, the survey says, is organisational culture, according to 42 per cent of Asia-Pacific CIOs (46 per cent globally). This is followed by a shortage of talent (24 per cent) and resources (19 per cent).