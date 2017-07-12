Dhinchak Pooja's videos removed from You Tube: What's Kattappa got to do with it?

The unusual success of Indian YouTube star Dhinchak Pooja seems to have hit a roadblock with some of her videos including 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' and 'Swag Wali Topi' getting removed from Youtube. Her latest song 'Dilon Ka Shooter' is the only track that can be found on her YouTube page at the moment.

This song had caught the Delhi Police's attention recently when it said that they may take action against Dhinchak Pooja for not wearing a helmet. Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, became an overnight sensation on YouTube with users sharing her out of tune songs for no particular reason but for mirth. Dhinchak Pooja's songs have garnered millions of views on Youtube making her the talk of the town.

But now, her top videos are removed in what seems to be a case of copyright infringement. While it is hard to confirm, but according to reports a Youtube user by the name "Kathappa Singh" may have reported a case of copyright infringement against Dhinchak Pooja. Social media users on Twitter are meanwhile having a field day over the name Khattappa which sounds similar to the character's name Kattappa from the movie Baahubali.



Apparently after killing Baahubali, Katappa has now killed Dhinchak Pooja? All her videos have been deleted from youtube ð pic.twitter.com/kbA3KBFsdo - Od (@odshek) July 11, 2017

lets hope , kyuki katappa jisko marta hai vo vapas aa jata hai ð pic.twitter.com/wsICWKm64k - à¤«à¥à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¿à¤ (@BeVoterNotFan) July 11, 2017

Dear Dhinchak Pooja Nakkal mein to akkal laga leti. With no Regards

Victims of your shitty music. - Div (Chinese Samosa) (@divya_moorjani) July 11, 2017

Copyright issues? Someone saamne se wanted to say such videos were their own? ð® - P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) July 11, 2017

Some Twitter users are saying its good riddance that the cringe-worthy songs have been removed from YouTube.