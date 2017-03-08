Flipkart to SpiceJet: Here are all the Women's Day offers you shouldn't miss

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering an additional 2GB data to its women post-paid customers in Delhi NCR for free as a gift on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"This offer reiterates our efforts to enable women to do more and achieve more in life. I urge all our women Red Post-Paid customers to experience the digital life on our network," Vodafone India, Delhi-NCR Business head, Alok Verma said in a statement.

The offer is valid only for a day and comes with no restrictions on the 2GB data usage. The data benefit will be automatically credited to the user's account and notified through an SMS.

Flipkart

Flipkart is celebrating women's day with special offers through the month. Every item in women's fashion is on sale today apart from daily flash sales between 12 PM to 4 PM all month long. Dresses , women shoes, watches are available online on women's day special offers & discounts. There is also a 'Freebie Contest' where users need to answer the question 'What makes a woman special?' to win freebies. Flipkart is also offering the 'Top Spender Of The Day' a 2N/3D trip to Goa for 2 people.

SpiceJet

The airline will be offering women travelling alone free upgrade to SpiceMAX on March 8. Under the SpiceMAX offer, the airline provides seats with more legroom and priority check-in at dedicated counters at major airports. From March 8, the airline will reserve its 4th row exclusively for women and in the case of a full flight, the aisle and middle seats will be assigned to women on a first-come, first-served basis. The airline will also be offering complimentary hot beverages and cookies, among other freebies to women passengers on its Boeing 737 flights.

Meru Cabs

Meru Cabs is launching a new feature on Women's day called 'Ride Planner' that will benefit expectant mothers in the metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. "We understand that travelling during pregnancy can be a difficult task as public transport options are not the most sensitive or convenient ways of commuting. Meru's Ride Planner will help reduce anxiety by allowing them to book cabs to and fro from their workplace and for other commitments, up to 2 weeks in advance at a single go," said Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru.

Paytm

Paytm is offering upto 70 per cent discount and an additional 50 per cent cashback on home appliances, kitchen ware and clothing exclusively on Big Bazaar's Women's Shopping Day. Other offers include 50 per cent cashback on dress material and up to 20 per cent cash back on digital gift cards. Other e-commerce websites like Jabong, ShopClues and Amazon.in are also offering deals and discounts to mark International Women's day.



