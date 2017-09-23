Jai Lava Kusa Box Office collection: Jr NTR's film off to a rocking start, earns Rs 47.25 crore on day-1

Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa, which was touted as one of the biggest Telugu releases this year, is doing well at the box office. Total earnings of the movie is yet to be known.

However, reports suggest that Jai Lava Kusa is second only to Baahubali in terms of initial collection. The first day collection of the movie in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stood at a gross of Rs 32.1 crores.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a tweet termed the opening as 'impressive'. "After a huge Day 1, JaiLavaKusa holds well on Day 2 at the Box office in India and Overseas. A Solid weekend ahead," Bala said in another teet.

After a huge Day 1, #JaiLavaKusa holds well on Day 2 at the Box office in India and Overseas.. A Solid weekend ahead.. pic.twitter.com/ZIsnHrjozt â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 23, 2017

Bala also shared movie's earnings in USA and said: "JaiLavaKusa 's Friday Partial Total in USA is USD 905,000. Nears USD1 Million soon."

#JaiLavaKusa 's Friday Partial Total in #USA is $905,000.. Nears $1 Million soon.. â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 23, 2017

He had earlier shared the worldwide gross collection on day one which stood at Rs 47.25 crore.

#JaiLavaKusa Day 1 WW BO:



AP/TS - â¹ 32.10 Cr



KA - â¹ 5.67



TN - â¹ 0.72



ROI - â¹ 1.50 #USA - â¹ 4.76



ROW - â¹ 2.50



Total - â¹ 47.25 Cr â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also sahred Jai Lava Kusa's earnings in the United States. "Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa is racing towards $ 1 million in USA," he said in a tweet.

Telugu film #JaiLavaKusa is racing towards $ 1 million in USA... Wed $ 589,390, Thu $ 144,894. Total: $ 734,284 [â¹ 4.76 cr]. @Rentrak â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2017

According to him Jr NTR-starrer movie took a thunderous start in the United States. Adarsh in a tweet said: "A midweek release, yet Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa takes THUNDEROUS start in USA."

A midweek release [Wed], yet Telugu film #JaiLavaKusa takes THUNDEROUS start in USA. Total till 4.35 pm IST: $ 552,334 [â¹ 3.58 cr]. @Rentrak â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

Jai Lava Kusa was expected to get good opening at the box office as most of the critics had given it positive reviews with ratings well above 3 points out of 5. The movie released on September 21