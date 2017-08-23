Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar in Forbes highest paid actors list for the 3rd time

Forbes has finally released the much-awaited list of world's top 20 highest paid actors, and to much of our delight it includes three Indian stars in the top 10 spot. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is in the eighth spot, the highest ranked Indian actor, followed by Salman Khan in the ninth spot and Akshay Kumar on the 10th rank. 'Transformers' actor Mark Wahlberg has topped the list.

According to Forbes, Shah Rukh Khan has earned $38 million in 2017, as compared to $33 million last year. Salman Khan made $37 million (Rs 237 cr) - significantly more than the $28.5 million he made last year and Akshay Kumar took home $35.5 million (Rs 227.5 cr) this year. He made $31.5 million last year. All three of them have been constant on the Forbes list for the past three years. Last year, Shah Rukh was on the eighth spot same like this year. Salman was on the 14th spot and Akshay Kumar was on the 10th spot.

However, Aamir Khan's absence from the list is surprising as his last film Dangal has broken the worldwide collection records for any Indian film. It is India's top grossing film. The movie collected over Rs 2000 cr in China alone. The only explanation that can be given behind his absence is that he only makes one film in a year or two years and is quite choosy about endorsements. Amitabh Bachchan, who made into the list last year, could not make through this time.

Forbes list is topped by Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg at $68 million, thanks to movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy's Home 2. Last year's topper Dwanye Johnson slipped off a spot. This time he took home $65 million.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th spot on the list is occupied by Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Adam Sandler($50.5 million) and Jackie Chan ($49 million) respectively. The Iron Man superstar Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise took the 6th and 7th position.

Forbes said that this year, newcomers comprise one fifth of the list, including Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

In this year's list of highest paid actresses in the world, Emma Stone topped the list followed by Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence. Deepika Padukone, who was 10th highest paid actress in 2016, could not make it to the list this year.

