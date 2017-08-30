Arjun Reddy Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie enters $1 million club in the US

Director Sandeep Reddy's film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda is going strong at the box office in its first week. The movie has done extremely well at the box office even though it released alongside the big budget Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar. Arjun Reddy has seen success in India and overseas both. In fact, in the US, the film has surpassed Vivegam by a big margin. Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted



Telugu film #ArjunReddy has a ROCKING weekend in USA... Nears $ 1 mn... Weekend total [incl previews]: $ 954,677 [â¹ 6.10 cr]. @Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

Vijay's performance and the story line has impressed both the audience and the critics. Arjun Reddy revolves around the story of a successful orthopedic surgeon (Vijay Deverakonda), who turns into an alcoholic following his breakup with his girlfriend (Shalini Pandey). The movie has a simple and touching story line.

Several film makers and celebrities took to Twitter to hail the movie.



Just saw Arjun Reddy. Though love stories are not my cup of tea, can't but appreciate the film. Top notch performance by Vijay Devarakonda. - rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 29, 2017

#VijayDevarakonda is just Outstanding!! Stands on top with his performance!! Well done brother!! Keep doing such great work!! #ArjunReddy - Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 28, 2017

#ArjunReddy is the most original film I have watched in a long time . The golden days of TFI are upon us . Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING!! - Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 27, 2017

On its opening day, the movie collected Rs 7.5 cr in India and Rs 13.7 cr worldwide. Until its fourth day, the film's collection stood at Rs 27.6 cr in India and Rs 47.34 cr worldwide. Arjun Reddy is reportedly made on a small budget of Rs 12 crore.

On Monday, Arjun Reddy officially crossed 1 million dollar mark at the US box office.



#ArjunReddy has officially crossed 1 Million mark on Monday, Aug 28th at the #USA Box office.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 29, 2017

The film had found itself in the middle of a controversy even before its release after some groups reportedly raised objections against a kiss scene in the film.

Vijay had defended the scene saying it was not done in "poor taste" and viewers would understand it when they watched the movie. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Sanjay Swaroop in pivotal roles.

