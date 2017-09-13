Baadshaho Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgan's movie manages to earn only Rs 1 crore on second Monday

After running successful for a week, Milan Luthria's film, Baadshaho's box office collection is gradually slowing down. According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, Baadshaho managed to earn only Rs 1 crore on its second Monday. However, in its run of ten days, Baadshaho has managed to rake in an encouraging total of Rs 73.32 crore.

This movie opened to a successful opening weekend, where it collected Rs 43.40 crore. At the end of the first week, Baadshaho's total collection stood at Rs 64.14 crore, as tweeted by trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.60 cr. Total: â¹ 64.14 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Baadshaho, set in the Emergency period of 1975, revolves around the fictional character of Rani Geetanjali Devi (Ileana D'Cruz) who tries to save her family jewels from falling into the hands of a corrupt politician and hires Bhawani Singh (Ajay Devgan) to plan a heist and retrieve the confiscated jewels.

After a gap of seven years, Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgan have collaborated with filmmaker Milan Luthria for a film. They last worked together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Baadshaho is Ajay Devgan and Milan Luthria's fourth collaboration after Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Although the film opened to average reviews from the film critics, response from the audiences has been quite positive. Apart from the plot, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's fan following is one of the many reasons behind Baadshaho's success. Along with the two actors, the film features Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

