Baadshaho box office collection: Ajay Devgn's new film earns Rs 43.30 crore in first weekend

Ajay Devgn's new film Baadshaho had a stellar opening week at the box office, with the film earning Rs 43.30 crore in the first weekend. The film directed by Milan Luthria opened the account on Friday with Rs 12.60 crore. Baadshaho picked further momentum on Satrday and Sunday, earning over Rs 15 crore on both days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh put out the details of the film's first three day collections on Twitter. He wrote: "#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ? 43.30 cr. India biz."

Baadshaho is pitted against Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan at the box office this week. Ayushmann's film too has done well at the box office with the film receiving very good reviews. There are quite a few other films too that are currently running on cinemas, including Ayushmann's other film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

The plot of Baadshaho is based on the emergency period in which the actress Ileana D'Cruz's character Gitanjali Devi is seemingly inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi, one of India's most elegant personality. Gitanjali Devi wants to protect her family jewels from a politician who wants to crack down on royal properties. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Gitanjali Devi's bodyguard Bhavani who falls in love with her.

Baadshaho has received ordinary reviews, with the film failing to impress most critics. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal.