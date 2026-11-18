The bank's board approved Hebbar's appointment at a meeting held on November 18. He has been appointed as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director in the category of MD & CEO for three years from the date he assumes charge. The appointment is also subject to shareholder approval under the applicable regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had conveyed its approval for Hebbar's appointment through a letter dated November 16, the bank said in its exchange filing.

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Who is Udaya Kumar Hebbar?

Hebbar brings more than 40 years of experience across commercial banking, banking operations, rural and agricultural finance, micro-banking, governance and risk management. He previously served as Managing Director and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd from June 2015 to June 2025, having earlier held the position of CEO from September 2010.

The appointment follows a leadership transition at Karnataka Bank earlier this week. Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat's tenure as MD & CEO ended at the close of business on November 15. The bank had subsequently appointed Executive Director Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as interim MD & CEO for two months from November 16, or until a regular MD & CEO took charge, whichever was earlier.