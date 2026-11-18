"One of its largest deals in the pipeline currently is with Encora's hi-tech vertical client. Around Encora, its strategy remains on improving the go-to-market and focusing on client mining. Key consideration areas of any potential acquisitions will be to strengthen delivery presence in the EU and to acquire new client logos," it stated.

CLSA also highlighted, "Since the majority of its deals are proactive solutions, Coforge has not seen AI-led deflation in its portfolio."

"IT budgets have largely been stable, and productivity benefits due to AI are helping clients undertake more transformation projects," the brokerage added.

"The company had a $1 billion+ orderbook in Q2 FY27 and expects a similar orderbook in Q3. Having a strong solutioning team, focus on proactive deal wins vs participation in RFPs (requests for proposals) and having a consulting mindset is helping Coforge differentiate vs peers and win deals," CLSA further stated.

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The brokerage has assigned a 12-month target price of Rs 2,522 for Coforge.

Separately, JM Financial noted that the IT firm's eight large deals are expected to close in Q3 FY27, with Encora being the largest one in the pipeline.

"Encora's integration is tracking ahead of expectations on margins with revenue growth expected to mirror Coforge's from Q3 FY27. Valuations are at ~28x 1Y forward consensus EPS; maintain ADD," the domestic brokerage stated.