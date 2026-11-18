The move was unusual because it combined a weekly decline of at least 12 per cent with a breach of the 200-week average. While historical trends suggest the breakdown may not be as bearish as it appears, current market data and previous declines of this kind have made analysts cautious.

The crypto market remains under selling pressure, struggling to sustain a recovery as institutional outflows, macroeconomic uncertainty and weak technical momentum weigh on sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $30.4 million in provisional net outflows on November 17, indicating subdued institutional demand, said Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange.



"Stronger-than-expected Nvidia earnings have improved broader risk sentiment, but elevated Treasury yields and uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy continue to limit recovery prospects. Technically, Bitcoin remains below its key exponential moving averages, maintaining a bearish structure of lower highs. The near-term outlook remains cautious," she added.

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The market sentiments remain under extreme fear as the credit fear and greed index remains unchanged at 13. Crypto recovery stays narrow after a brutal 7-day stretch for markets. Bitcoin holders face the highest net loss realization not seen since July 13 which is equivalent to 25,800 BTC, said CoinDCX Research team.

Institutional sentiment remains weak, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $1.07 billion in outflows last week, marking their third straight week of withdrawals, said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex. "Bitcoin's support stands at $62,000, while a break above $68,500 could signal a trend reversal," he said.

Bitcoin slipped below $70,000 on Friday and fell to around $62,000 over the weekend before recovering to roughly $65,000 early on Monday. It was seen around $64,500 levels on Wednesday, with its market capitalization slipping below $1.3 trillion. Volumes of Bitcoin trading has remained mostly flat $32.5 billion in the last 24 hours as the largest crypto asset has fallen 22 per cent in a month.