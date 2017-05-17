Baahubali 2 box office collections: SS Rajamouli's film nears Rs 1500 crore, breaks Rajnikant's Enthiran record

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: May 17, 2017 | 11:12 IST
The total box office collections of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion shows no signs of coming to a halt as the film gets closer to the 1500 crore mark worldwide.
The story at the box office has been as epic as the movie itself, with Baahubali 2 breaking pretty much all records. Trade figures show that the film has amassed Rs 1,189 crore in India and Rs 261 crore in overseas, taking the total to Rs 1,450 crores. The film, in all likelihood, with touch or even surpass the Rs 1,500 crore mark today.
The Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 has also surpassed Rajnikant's Enthiran (Robot)'s record in Tamil Nadu with the film earning Rs 105 crore. Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 success at a global level has also touched new high with the film earning nearing $ 20 million at the box office in North America. The hype over Baahubali 2 has been vindicated with the numbers it has to show at box office in India and abroad. Originally a Telugu film, the Prabhas starrer was released in multiple languages. The film's special effects and larger-than-life vibe broke language barriers and went on to become the biggest hit ever among Hindi movies, breaking Amir Khan's PK and Dangal's records in Bollywood.