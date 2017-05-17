Baahubali 2 box office collections: SS Rajamouli's film nears Rs 1500 crore, breaks Rajnikant's Enthiran record

The total box office collections of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion shows no signs of coming to a halt as the film gets closer to the 1500 crore mark worldwide.

The story at the box office has been as epic as the movie itself, with Baahubali 2 breaking pretty much all records. Trade figures show that the film has amassed Rs 1,189 crore in India and Rs 261 crore in overseas, taking the total to Rs 1,450 crores. The film, in all likelihood, with touch or even surpass the Rs 1,500 crore mark today.

At the Overseas Markets, #Baahubali2 has crossed US$40 Million [?256.66 Crs] pic.twitter.com/UclLMLGrMT - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 16, 2017

BREAKING: #Kollywood has a New Industry Hit.. #Baahubali2 crosses 7-yr old Champ #Endhiran 's ? 105 Cr Gross in TN 2 b the New Industry Hit! pic.twitter.com/4yHEjLuQbs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 16, 2017

#Baahubali2 eyes $ 20 mn in NORTH AMERICA [till 14 May 2017]:

USA: $ 18,256,999

Canada: $ 742,534

Total: $ 18,999,533 [? 121.69 cr]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

The Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 has also surpassed Rajnikant's Enthiran (Robot)'s record in Tamil Nadu with the film earning Rs 105 crore.Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 success at a global level has also touched new high with the film earning nearing $ 20 million at the box office in North America.The hype over Baahubali 2 has been vindicated with the numbers it has to show at box office in India and abroad. Originally a Telugu film, the Prabhas starrer was released in multiple languages. The film's special effects and larger-than-life vibe broke language barriers and went on to become the biggest hit ever among Hindi movies, breaking Amir Khan's PK and Dangal's records in Bollywood.