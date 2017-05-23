Half Girlfriend box office collections show audience's faith in Chetan Bhagat's stories

Mohit Suri directed Half Girlfriend saw a decent box-office collection on Monday after it raked in Rs 5.11 crore. The film minted Rs Rs 32.04 crore in its opening weekend. In just four days, the movie has managed to collect more than Rs 37 crore. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the details



#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: â¹ 37.15 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Though the film has received negative reviews from most of the film critics, the box-office numbers tell a different story. The fact that the film is based on a Chetan Bhagat book could be one of the reasons the audience is heading to the theatres for themselves to judge. Some of the previous films - 2 States, 3 Idiots and Kai Po Che - based on Bhagat's books had done well at the box office too.

ALSO READ: Baahubali 2 vs Dangal box-office collections: China to become main battlefield for Aamir Khan and Prabhas?

Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend is adopted from the novel by Chetan Bhagat with the same name. The movie is a story of a Bihari boy, Madhav Jha (Arjun), and a rich Delhi girl, Riya Somani (Shraddha), who are studying at Delhi's prestigious St Steven's College. The two instantly bond, but while it is love for Madhav, Riya only wants to be his 'half-girlfriend.'

In a recent press conference, Arjun Kapoor talked about how the film broke the preconceived notions about Bihar.

ALSO READ: Baahubali 2 achieves this feat which other Indian moviemakers can only dream about!

He told IANS," Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar. We always wanted to make sure that people should look at Bihar from real point of view because in many films, we see that gangster, politicians, IAS, IPS hail from Bihar, but we haven't seen a solo romantic hero who hailed from Bihar in recent times. So, it was important that the character I am playing should speak and behave in same way."

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and is Arjun Kapoor and Chetan Bhagat's second collaboration after 2 States.

