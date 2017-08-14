Jharkhand man recieves erroneous electricity bill of Rs 38 billion: report

A man in Jamshedpur got a shock of his life when he received a an electricity of - believe it or not - Rs 38 billion over the weekend. According to ANI, Jharkhand Electricity Board has even disconnected the electricity to the house of B.R Guha, the man who received the erroneous bill

Guha, who was left exasperated by the huge sum that the electricity bill cited, described that his humble abode just had three rooms and his family only used fans, a TV and tubelights. "It came as a surprise to us. We didn't anticipate this. We have a house of 3 rooms. We use three fans, three tubelights and a TV at times. How can we have such a huge bill?" he told the news agency.

The Guha family has filed a complaint to the Jharkhand Electricity Board after discussing the matter with their neighbour, who seemingly helped them raise the issue. Guha's daughter Ratna Biswas expressed her frustration at the electricity board's error and suggested that it had got her parents worried.

"My mother is a sugar patient and my father has pressure. It was only after our neighbors intervened that we were able to do anything," she said.