Mersal Box Office Collection: Amid political controversy, Vijay's film earns Rs 170 crore worldwide

Mersal's record-breaking collections are taking the Indian as well as the international box office by storm. Reports mention that Ilayathalapathy Vijay's action drama, Mersal, is fast approaching the Rs 200 crore mark. In just a week, Mersal is said to have earned Rs 170 crore at the worldwide box office.

Since its release, Mersal has been making headline after BJP leaders objected to a couple of scenes in the movie where Vijay criticizes government hospitals and GST. The BJP leaders even demanded the removal of those scenes. Somehow the political controversies surrounding the film has only helped Mersal mint more money as people are rushing to cinema halls to see its uncut version.

Like every Vijay film, Mersal opened to a terrific response from his fans all over the world. The film had a massive opening and minted over Rs 43.50 crore on its first day. Mersal has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Vijay's last year hit, Theri.

Mersal in Tamil Nadu earned around Rs 100 crore. According to trade pundits, Vijay's Mersal is likely to beat the lifetime collection of Rajnikanth's 2010 hit Enthiran. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the only movie that overtook Rajnikanth's Enthiran but looking at Mersal's collection, it is going to set new standards for the film industry.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay issued a statement on Wednesday thanking all his fans for making Mersal a massive hit across the globe. After collecting Rs 170 crore in just six days, Mersal is still going strong worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to post Vijay's statement.

Telugu version of Mersal titled Adhirindhi is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Vijay has a strong fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is likely to help the movie make more business. Other than the strong fan base, positive reviews from film critics have also played a significant role in Mersal's grand success.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal is made on a budget of Rs 120 crore. It must be noted that the satellite and other rights of the film have been sold for a massive price of Rs 150 crore.

Mersal also stars Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SJ Suryah and Vadivelu in pivotal roles.