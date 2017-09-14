Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film rakes in Rs 33 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, released on September 1, has garnered lot of love and affection from movie goers. Its steady run at the box collection has not been affected by the new releases last week, Poster Boys and Daddy. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 1.02 crore, which brings its total collection to Rs 33.92 crore. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter to report the collection of the Ayushmann Khurrana- Bhumi Pednekar starrer:



#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr, Sun 3.34 cr, Mon 1.04 cr, Tue 1.02 cr. Total: â¹ 33.92 cr. India biz... HIT... #SMS - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2017

On its second weekend, the movie ruled the box office and managed to mint Rs 7.83 crore. Despite being a small-budget movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has earned decent money till now and has already been declared a hit.

RS Prasanna's movie opened to positive reviews from both film critics and audiences. The movie has been appreciated for its rather unusual subject of erectile dysfunction.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around the lives of Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar), who are about to get married. Their lives turn upside down when Mudit realizes that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction, days before their wedding. What follows is a hilarious tale of how the couple comes to terms with their unforeseen problem.

RS Prasanna's movie is a Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil hit, Kalyana Samayal Saadham and stars the much-loved jodi of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The jodi had previously featured together is another crowd-pleaser, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

