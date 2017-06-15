AIIMS MBBS entrance exam results 2017 announced: Check rank, roll number wise on aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced its results for MBBS 2017 entrance examination on its website aiimsexams.org. Applicants can now log into aiimsexams.org to get a complete list of qualified candidates after they appeared for the AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination 2017. The entrance was held on 28th May 2017.

There is also a rank wise list of the applicants. The lists on aiimsexams.org only have roll number of candidates and percentile they have scored. Candidates can view or download the AIIMS results list from aiimsexams.org. The website will be further updated in the days ahead to inform candidates about counseling schedule and dates.

"The total numbers of candidates eligible for the 1st round of counselling are four times of actual number of seats advertised in each category," a note on the results list says. "If the actual numbers of seats are not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of counselling, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of counselling. Further, for allocation of seats, physical counselling will be done," it added.

"Candidates will exercise their choice of the Institute when called during the counselling as per their rank in their respective category. Choice thus made will be final & no claim will be entertained in this regard thereafter," the list added.

Over 1.5 lakh medical aspirants had taken the AIIMS entrance to get an opportunity to study at AIIMs. Students who want to pursue medical studies hope to crack the AIIMs entrance as it is the most respected medical institution in India.

Here's how you can check AIIMS results:

