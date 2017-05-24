DU to open up 2,000 seats for popular courses

Presenting a ray of hope to nearly 2,000 admission seekers, several Delhi University (DU) colleges are now awaiting financial approval for funding of existing courses as they will be able to admit more eligible students in the coming academic session.

Following the recommendations of an earlier executive council meeting, the courses offered by DU that are in demand will increase the intake by nearly 2,000 and make the courses more accessible.

The courses include B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics, B.A. (Hons) in Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Psychology, Bachelor of Management Studies, BBA, BFIA, B A (Hons) Economics, B.Sc in Zoology and Botany among others.

Indraprastha College for Women has also opened its doors for future geographers and sociologists by offering Bachelors in Geography (Hons) and Bachelors in Sociology (Hons). By offering 46 seats each in both the liberal arts courses, the college expects to provide more options to students exploring future in the spectrum of research on geology and human society.

"These courses, which the college was keen to add to its list, will help students in inter-disciplinary research," said Dr Babli Malhotra, principal of Indraprastha College for Women.

Offering six new courses and opening doors to 248 more candidates, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women is also opening doors for students interested in Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Microbiology, Psychology, Statistics (Hons), Bachelors of Management Studies and Bachelor of Financial Investment and Analysis this year.

Dyal Singh College will also be witnessing addition in intake this year under courses like B.A. (Hons) in Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, B. Sc. (Hons) in Computer Science and B.A. (Hons) in Philosophy.

"We will be able to admit more candidates this year as we might get approval for funding them prior to June," said I.G.Bakshi, principal of Dyal Singh College. About 40,143 online registration for merit-based courses were recorded by DU's admission committee on Tuesday evening.

The five most sought after courses include B.A.(Hons) English, B.Com., B.Com.(Hons.), B.A.(Hons.) Economics, B.A. Programme. For second day in a row, the university also saw highest registration for English (Hons) and B. Com programme.

While 8,661 candidates have already registered for English (Hons) programme, B Com programme was the second close with 8,420 online registration followed by 7,000 registrations for B. Com (hons).



In association with Mail Today

