MRF, Eicher Bosch, among Dalal street's most expensive stocks

MRF continues to rule as BSE's most expensive stock on the radar. However, this year, there has been new performers that have climbed up the top 10 that rule over the Indian stock market in terms of stock prices.

Here is a look at why these ten stocks are the darlings of Dalal Street:



MRF Ltd

The tyre manufacturer tops the list on BSE for being the most expensive company. The company surpassed the Rs 60,000 level for the first time in March and is currently treading towards its 70,000-level at 69820.40 (as on June 22, 2017).

Much of this can be attributed to rise in tyre prices across India in May largely because of an increase in raw material costs.

The tyre manufacturer has gained 120.38 per cent in the last one year with a 19.91 price to earnings ratio. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 29,586.76 crore.

Rasoi Ltd

Rasoi Ltd, a part of Raghu Mody-controlled The Rasoi Group, exited the vanaspati and edible oil business last year in September due to volatility in raw material prices and foreign exchange. The company set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for baby care products at Banganagar, West Bengal.

The company is now ruling at a Rs 378.88 crore market cap and has gained 94.88 per cent since the past one year. As on June 23, 2017, the company scrip is trading 5 per cent higher, surging 1,867.70 points.

Eicher Motors Ltd

Earlier this month, Eicher Motors gained on the announcement of upbeat motorcycle sales. The company sold 60,696 units in May 2017, a 25 per cent rise from the previous year.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 29,983 on 11 May 2017. The scrip outperformed in the month of May and the past one quarter. Eicher Motors' consolidated net profit rose 33.9 per cent to Rs 459.44 crore on 22.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1876.54 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

The company has gained 46.20 per cent in the last year with a market cap of Rs 74,358.58 crore.

Bosch Ltd

Bosch Ltd has gained over 11 per cent in the last one year. The scrip has crossed 23 per cent in the BSE Auto index.

However, the company's profit slid a little for the quarter ended in March.

The Bengaluru-based firm is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industry, consumer goods as well as energy. The Bosch group operates in India through nine companies. It has 14 manufacturing sites and seven development and application centres in the country.

Shree Cement Ltd

Cement firm Shree Cement has added 22.54 per cent in the last one year with a market capitalisation of Rs 59,568.17 crore. The shares of cement companies saw a strong rally in March which have fallen since. However, many analysts see a a buying opportunity in the correction. This, given the improving realisations, better demand trajectory in the second half of the financial year and improving demand-supply equation over time.

The government's initiative to provide affordable housing under the Housing for All scheme has brightened the prospects of companies across sectors that cater to this segment which include the cement industry.

According to news reports, the country is expected to spend approximately Rs 65 lakh crore to build six crore houses in the next seven years. Analysts say that such expenditures will result in 3-8 per cent higher revenue growth for ancillary companies.

Page Industries Ltd

Bengaluru-based Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc for manufacture and distribution of the Jockey brand innerwear and leisurewear in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE.

The stock of the company rose 22.46 per cent in the last one year.

Additionally, the company is expected to benefit from the GST rates for apparel priced below Rs 1,000 at 5 per cent. This comes at a time when the company's growth had grown sluggish over the past few quarters.

Polson Ltd

Polson was a three-digit stock five years ago but now trades at Rs 16,433.75. In today's session, the scrip is trading 5 per cent higher, 782.55 points up.

The stock has gained 95.28 per cent in the past one year.

The company Asia's largest manufacturer of vegetable tannin extracts and toll manufacturer of synthetic tanning agents, fat liquors and intermediates for the leather chemical industry.



3M India Ltd

On its website, 3M describes itself as a global technology company delivering innovative solutions to life's everyday needs, serving customers through five business segments.

The maker of Post-it and Scotch-Brite announced that it looks at a double-digit growth in India with locally designed products for industrial, consumers, health care and safety products.

The company gained 12.38 per cent in the past one year.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Honeywell Automations is a $ 350 million company that provides integrated automation and software solutions. It has gained 24.74 per cent in the last one year with a market cap of Rs 10,189.32 crore.