What to consider before buying motor insurance based on driving skills

Teena Jain Kaushal | New Delhi
Apart from linking premium to driving skills, the device also provides you security based on various parameters such as over-speeding and geo-fence violation.

 
 

Top-up your plan to increase your health insurance cover

Should You insure your mobile phone?

SBI Life Insurance eyes 30-40% growth in new biz premium

SBI Life Insurance is eyeing to achieve a growth of 30-40 per cent in the new business premium in 2016-17, a top company official said.
You can now pay health insurance premium in instalments

Important things to know about paying health insurance premium in parts
LIC continues to dominate new premium collection

Why health insurance claims get rejected

What if you are not paid on time despite buying a policy? Here's what you should do to avoid such a situation.
Health insurance options for senior citizens

Buying a health insurance policy for senior citizens requires special attention. It's always better to start early.

LIC ties up with Axis Bank to sell life covers

LIC Chairman SK Roy resigns prematurely

IRDAI may soon allow insurers to invest in tier-1 bonds

Future Generali India Life Insurance ties up with Saraswat Bank

For the first time Future Generali India Life has partnered with a bank.
Mind the rider

Avoid lapses, stay insured

Be alert. Your life insurance policy can lapse when the due premium is not paid even within the grace period.
Renew your health insurance policy now

A failure to renew health insurance means a lose-lose situation for individuals, depriving them of continuity benefits, and leading to higher premiums.
