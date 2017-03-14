AirAsia announces discount on domestic, foreign travel

Malaysian no-frills carrier AirAsia today announced discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 899 for travel within India and Rs 4,999 for international flights for a limited period.

The special low fare offer is applicable for all the flights operated by AirAsia, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.

The tickets under the offer can be booked from March 13 to March 19, for travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018, the AirAsia said in a release.

The promotional all-inclusive fares start from Rs 899 on domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra connected by AirAsia India, it said.

For international travel, customers can choose from destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Melbourne and many more for an all-in return fare starting at as low as Rs 4,999, the airline said.

The recently launched Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur route, which is being operated by AirAsia Berhad, is also a part of the sale offer, the release said.

AirAsia group's services network connects over 120 destinations across Asia and Australia, the release said.

