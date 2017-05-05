Jet Airways launches discount offer on its 24th anniversary

Private carrier Jet Airways has announced discount across its network on the occasion of its 24th anniversary.



The Naresh Goyal-led airline is offering 24% discount in premiere and economy class on flights across its international network.

On the domestic network too, 24% discount is also applicable on base fare in economy on select flights.

This offer is applicable on one way and return journey across its network.



To avail the discount, tickets must be purchased on May 5, 2017 and travel must commence on or after Jun 16, 2017.

The offer is not applicable for bookings done using the Multicity option. Also it cannot be combined with any other offer / promotion.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, the airline said on its website.