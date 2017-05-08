Planning to buy a house for a long time? This could just be the right moment

Planning to buy a house? It's perhaps the best time to do so in the last decade or so after demonetisation adversely affected property prices .



Here's why home buying seems a good proposition now.

Housing prices fell by 1.67 per cent to Rs 6,185 per sq ft in Q4 (January- March) from Rs 6,290 per sq ft in the December quarter in major cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai. "Overall the fall in demand and new launches of residential projects slowed down in Q1 as impact of demonetisation on the real estate sector tapered down faster than the expectations," PropEquity said in a report.