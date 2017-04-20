Yamuna Expressway Development Authority cancels 17 housing projects: Here's a list of affected properties in Noida

In a move which may affect thousands of home buyers along the Yamuna Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority has cancelled the building plans of 17 group housing projects.

Building plans (maps) of 17 group housing projects owned by Jaypee Infratech, Gaursons, Orris Group, VGA Developers and Ajnara Group have been cancelled.

Out of the 17 group housing projects, 12 belong to Jaypee Infratech, two are of Gaursons and one each is owned by Ajnara, Orris and VGA Developers.

Projects of Jaypee Infratech are located in Sector 19, 25 and 22B along the Yamuna Expressway.

Safety parameters like fire safety and sewage management were not fully applied for the cancelled projects, say authorities. The builders have also sold flats to home buyers without getting requisite approvals. The builders did not submit the new building plans for approvals, so the authority cancelled the plans of 17 projects, sources said, adding that developers will have to apply afresh to approve their building plans.

Two projects of Gaursons in Sector 19 are spread over 87,756 square metres and 215 square metres land in its Yamuna City mega township proposed on 250 acre land along the Yamuna Expressway.

VGA Developers has 20,071 square metre land in Sector 25, Orris Group has 8,19,105 square metre land in Sector 22D and Ajnara has 85,391 square metre land in Sector 22A.

Here is the list of affected projects.

