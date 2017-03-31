BT SPECIALS
The country's largest telco Airtel today launched a broadband plan for fixed-line users along with free calls in the financial capital, upping its play in the competitive sector.
All thanks to Reliance Jio's entry, all major telecom operators are slashing prices of their existing tariffs by almost half.
Bharti Airtel on Thursday unveiled unlimited voice calls and more 4G data under a new plan, to take on rival Reliance Jio that recently extended its free services.
State-owned telecom service BSNL will soon provide its customers with unlimited local and national voice calls to all other networks for just Rs 149 a month.
Mukesh Ambani seems to have his eyes set on the e-wallet industry as the country moves towards a digital economy at a rapid pace.
Jio has acquired 1,000 customers per minute (since September 05) and 6 lakh per day.
Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday said it will examine Reliance Jio's latest offer providing free 4G services for all its customers till March 31, 2017.
