Lenovo launches K8 Plus with dual camera: Price, features, battery and more

After Motorola and Xiaomi, now Lenovo has announced the launch of its mid-budget smartphone with dual camera module, K8 Plus in India. The K8 Plus features dual camera at the rear and comes with stock Android Operating system.

Featuring a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor, K8 Plus can be used to capture 'bokeh' images, also known as 'DSLR like images' where the subject is in focus and the background is blurred, using the depth mode. There is also an 8MP front facing camera with flash. Addressing the pain points of the users, Lenovo has opted for pure Android and done away with the custom UI it used to add to their smartphones. Running on Android Nougat out-of-the-box, it has Google Assistant on board and a multi-view window. Aiming to optimise the performance and battery, the phone is powered by 64-Bit Octa-core 2.6GHz processor paired with 3GB of RAM and a 4000 mAh battery, which the company claims can easily last two days. It has a 5. 434ppi display. Lenovo has added a dedicated shortcut music key on the side panel, which can be assigned to any other app as well.

K8 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has been priced at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart, starting September 7. The company also plans to launch another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage around Diwali. The company is also planning to launch the K8 which boast a 5.2inch display, which is powered by 2.3Ghz P20 16nm processor, runs stock Android Nougat and features a 13MP single camera at the rear, 8MP front camera with flash and 4000 mAh battery.

Lenovo launched the A6000 Plus, an affordable 4G smartphone and P1m in 2015, which sold 30 lakh units. In 2016, Lenovo launched K5, K5 Plus and K6 Power and sold 31 lakh units. However, other Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo has been giving tough completion to the Lenovo Group. According to figures shared by IDC on the basis of shipments, in Q3, 2016, Lenovo and Motorola combined, were at number two with the market share of 9.6 per cent. But the recent numbers for the Q2, 2017 reveal that the Lenovo Group fell to number 5 with just 7 per cent market share.

